SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,833.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003983 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $181,833.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,127 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

