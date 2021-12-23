Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 1,591 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 150,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $866.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

