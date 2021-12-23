Sylo Price Hits $0.0036 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $367,988.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sylo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003927 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.