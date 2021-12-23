Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.07

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.07 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.10). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 443,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £233.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($158,590.96). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.40), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($26,168.79).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

