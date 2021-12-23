Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.73

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.73 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 209.80 ($2.77). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.75), with a volume of 2,610,753 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.73. The company has a market cap of £420.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.89.

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

