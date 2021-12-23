SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043252 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007355 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
SyncFab Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “
Buying and Selling SyncFab
