SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

