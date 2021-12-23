Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Sells $12,561,219.36 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,289. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

