T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

