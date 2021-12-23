Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

