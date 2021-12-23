Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,987 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $368,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.