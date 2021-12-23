Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $185,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

