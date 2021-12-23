Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 158,794 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,849,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

