Tapmydata Price Up 7.4% This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $21.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00287510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.