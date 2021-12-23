Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Target worth $312,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

