TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

TCL Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

