Team Heretics Fan Token Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $491,330.43 and approximately $46,361.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08055273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,607.05 or 0.99995939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

