Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Team shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 292,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

