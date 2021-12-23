Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.51. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 194,618 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

