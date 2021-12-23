Tellor Price Tops $36.86 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.86 or 0.00071886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $84.63 million and $18.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,311 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,126 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

