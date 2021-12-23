Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.97

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 16587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

