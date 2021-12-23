TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Up 0.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.05. 64,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 106,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The company has a market cap of C$10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

