TENT Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $548,745.92 and $150,696.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00330932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00141668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00088027 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

