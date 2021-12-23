TenX (PAY) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. TenX has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $252,586.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00210288 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.