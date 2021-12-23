Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 11% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $703,396.57 and $1,050.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,854.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.56 or 0.00895815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00254997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

