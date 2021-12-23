TerraKRW 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,248.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $122,248.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,524,644,273 coins and its circulating supply is 38,523,915,164 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

