Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 41.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,007.86 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

