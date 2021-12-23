Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $211,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,038.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

