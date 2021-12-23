Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

