Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 28.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 8.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,030.14. The company had a trading volume of 401,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.80 and a 200 day moving average of $818.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

