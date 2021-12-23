Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 28.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,030.14. The stock had a trading volume of 401,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

