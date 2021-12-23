Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 71,653 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

