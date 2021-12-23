Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 246,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

