Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5,073.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $32,553,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

