Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $404.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.02 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.24 and its 200 day moving average is $412.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

