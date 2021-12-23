Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $492.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

