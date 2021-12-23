Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 53.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $231,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

