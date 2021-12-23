Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

