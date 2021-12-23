Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.19 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.66 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

