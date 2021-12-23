Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EIX opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.