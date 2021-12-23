Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.34 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

