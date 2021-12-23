Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.34 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
