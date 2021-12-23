Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

