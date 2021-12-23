Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

