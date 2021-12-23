Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

