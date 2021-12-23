Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.70 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

