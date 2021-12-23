Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

