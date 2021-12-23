Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,542 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

