Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,543 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $219.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

