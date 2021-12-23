Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 17,018 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 825,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 922,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

