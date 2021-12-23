Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,076 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.