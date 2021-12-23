Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,410 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

